Butte Rescue Mission calls for donated turkey, food for free Thanksgiving meal

BUTTE — The Butte Rescue Mission’s homeless shelter in Butte helps a lot of people and now they need your help by donating turkeys and other fixings for a great Thanksgiving dinner to show their appreciation to the community.

“I’m very excited about it because everyone in Butte just helps out so much, you know what I mean? I love the people here because they’re always willing to help,” said Butte Rescue Mission volunteer and client Melinda Hull.

The rescue mission is seeking donations of about 15 frozen turkeys and hams, plus sides to be served at a free Thanksgiving Day meal at the shelter at 610 E. Platinum Street. All are invited, especially those who are down this holiday season.

“Holidays can be very difficult to a lot of people. It brings up the past in many instances of hopeless situations or trauma or challenges and what we want to do is provide hope,” said Rescue Mission Director Brayton Erickson.

Volunteers will be at the shelter Thanksgiving Day to prepare the meal. Some are residents at the shelter and are grateful it was there for them when they needed it.

“It saved my life, like, literally saved my life; they give me shelter and food and clothing when I had nowhere else to go,” said Hull.

The shelter feeds people in the community every day. It expects to serve about 90,000 meals this year and estimates its free lunch program had about a 30 percent increase this year. So, donations are key to the shelter and its mission.

“So, we have a very generous community and not a day goes by that there’s not multiple individuals that bring down resources that we can put to use,” said Erickson.

People can bring donated food, or warm clothing, directly to the shelter at 610 E. Platinum Street. The meal will be served Nov. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.