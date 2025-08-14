Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Butte residents advised not to drink tap water due to possible contamination, free bottled water available

Montana Resources Provides Free Bottled Water to Butte Residents After Potential Groundwater Contamination
Bottled Water
MTN News
Bottled Water
Posted
and last updated

BUTTE - Montana Resources is offering free bottled water on Thursday to Butte residents in response to possible groundwater contamination.

Bottled water will be available for pick-up at the Montana Resources headquarters parking lot at 600 Shields Ave. Two truckloads of bottled water are expected to arrive by mid-morning.

The mining company reported that possible processed water from the plant may have gotten into the groundwater on Wednesday afternoon, and residents living south of Front Street should not drink tap water.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader