Butte residents concerned about aggressive dogs harassing people on walking trail

BUTTE — Ask just about anyone in Butte who uses one particular walking trail and they’ll have a story about encounters with aggressive, stray dogs. Well, one Butte resident recently had a frightening experience with stray dogs and she wants the city to do something about it.

“It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying, to see someone cornered by two dogs and not able to get away,” said Janie Payne.

On Oct. 6, Payne took her relatives on the walking trail near the Mountain Con Mine and two loose dogs harassed her cousin in an aggressive manner.

“You know, just jumping around her. So, if she went to move this way, they jumped that way, if she went to move this way, they jumped that way,” said Payne.

Another walker on the trail was able to distract the dogs and the woman got away. However, one dog did bite the cuff of her pant leg. Payne said this has been an ongoing issue.

“This isn’t right. And if the dog owner isn’t going to follow the ordinance, the law of the land, then he can’t keep the dogs,” said Payne.

After receiving a written complaint from Payne, Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher held a meeting with law enforcement and animal control to address this issue. Gallagher said the owner of the dogs involved in this incident has been cited.

Gallagher added the public should always report aggressive dogs running loose.

“They cannot be running without a leash. The owner is responsible for the action of the dog, so if the dog harasses or intimidates or bites a person, they are responsible for the action of that animal,” said Gallagher.

Many say this problem has been going on for too long.

“It’s not a dog problem, it’s a people problem. We have few individuals who are not responsible dog owners and when the county doesn’t hold them accountable, that’s when it really becomes an issue,” said Bill Foley.

