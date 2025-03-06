BUTTE - About three dozen protesters gathered outside of Sen. Tim Sheehy’s Butte office to demand programs like Medicaid and even Social Security not be cut. Some say they need these programs to survive.

“I’d be worried if my health condition took a turn for the worse that I wouldn’t be able to pay for it and I would end up in debt,” said Butte resident and Medicaid user Jessica Peters.

Watch the story here:

Butte residents protest outside Sen. Sheehy's office in support of Medicaid

They are concerned that Montana’s Medicaid will be affected if the federal government cuts back on financial support of the program, which the feds cover about 90 percent of the cost. Some protesters are asking Sheehy to support it at the federal level.

“His vote matters very, very much in the future of funding Medicaid in the state of Montana,” said Butte resident Sarah Borduin.

Sheehy was not in the Butte office, but a representative allowed some of the protesters into her office and heard concerns that would be relayed to the Senator. Some protesters also left notes on Sheehy’s office with demands and concerns.

The Sheehy representative wouldn’t comment to KXLF on the issue but took a message.

“A lot of times people don’t know that some services their children, their family members … some of that money, and sometimes often, that is Medicaid money,” said Rose Brock of Butte.

A bill removing the sunset date on Montana’s Medicaid recently passed the state Legislature and is on its way to the governor’s office.

Some were there to demand Social Security not be cut or just to speak out against the Trump administration.

“I just don’t believe that Trump and his minions are going to—I don’t think they care about people,” said Lee Whitney of Butte.

