Butte residents skeptical about the use of 'gray dirt' in cleanup

BUTTE — The EPA calls it on-site materials; others call it gray dirt, or simply dirty dirt. Whatever you call it, it’s dirt that has low levels of heavy metals in it and the EPA plans to use that soil in the restoration of a corridor running through the heart of Butte.

Some people don’t believe this is such a good idea.

“If you and your family lived here, would you accept and trust the work to be done that would protect your grandchildren? And can you ask that question to yourself and answer it looking into a mirror? That’s all I ask for: that you do your job, do it well, and that my grandchildren can grow up in this community as well,” said Butte resident Don Petritz.

The EPA plans to use on-site soils that contain accepted levels of arsenic, copper, and lead as fill dirt when it removes contaminated dirt along Butte-Silver Bow Creek corridor. During a community meeting in Butte Wednesday evening, the EPA assured citizens they will be safe.

“So, with the presence of that 18-inch imported fill cap, that engineered cap, it will be protective and there will be little-to-no risk to the citizens of Butte,” said EPA Toxicologist Charlie Partridge.

Many citizens are skeptical that the EPA has the best interest of people in mind and it’s simply trying to do the cleanup on the cheap.

“I grew up across the street from a mine dump and I worry everyday every time my back hurts that maybe this is coming back to get me. They hauled that mine dump out in 1987 and now I think they’re going to put a mine dump right next to it and dump again. It’s just unfathomable that they’re going to do that,” said Butte resident Bill Foley.

Many believe the EPA has not been transparent with the public.

“This dirty dirt proposal was developed 100 percent behind closed doors, I know that since last October at least EPA’s been working with the parties on this behind closed doors,” said Butte resident Evan Barrett.

The EPA will take comments into consideration before it makes a decision in the coming weeks.

