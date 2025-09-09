Butte residents warned of mail extortion scam demanding Bitcoin payments

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department is warning residents about a mail scam targeting locals with explicit content and extortion demands.

Officials have received multiple reports of suspicious letters being delivered to area residents. The letters contain explicit child pornography images and falsely claim the recipient's electronic devices have been compromised with illicit content.

The scammers demand $2,500 in Bitcoin to prevent the alleged material from being reported to law enforcement. The letters include a Bitcoin wallet address and make threats of exposure to coerce compliance.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, this is a scam designed to extort money from unsuspecting individuals through fear and deception.

Initial reports indicate the letters carry Canadian return postage, suggesting they may have originated from outside the United States.

Officials are urging residents not to send money or respond to the letters. Anyone who receives such mail should contact the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department immediately and preserve the letter to file a report.

Lester said cooperation will assist in documenting and investigating these incidents.

