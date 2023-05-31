Watch Now
Butte restaurant hosting fundraiser for injured firefighter

Metals Bar and Grill is hosting a fundraiser Thursday evening for Butte Fire Capt. Brant Bristol who was seriously injured while fighting a house fire on May 7.
Posted at 5:24 PM, May 31, 2023
BUTTE - Metals Bar and Grill is hosting a fundraiser Thursday evening for Butte Fire Capt. Brant Bristol who was seriously injured while fighting a house fire on May 7.

Proceeds from draft beer sales will go to the Bristol family to help them through his recovery.

Bristol fractured his neck when a roof beam collapsed on him during the fire. He had surgery and his family says his recovery is going well.

“Brant's doing better, he turned a corner in a positive direction about three days ago. He's still in a lot of pain and probably uncomfortable wearing that neck brace. He's not sleeping well, but he's got a positive attitude and he knows things are going to get better,” said Butte Fire Chief Zach Osborne.

The event at Metals Bar and Grille will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday.

