Butte restaurants seeing a spike in business, shortage of employees

BUTTE - After a terrible 2020 brought on by the pandemic, many businesses in the service industry are seeing an increase in customers this year.

“We’ve actually been busier that last few months than we were at this time two or three years ago,” said David Andrews, the general manager for Metals Sports Bar and Grill.

Metals has been packing the house and has also served 6,000 people in catering in the month of June alone.

“My cooks have been working six days a week, 14-hour days, and not complaining a bit and we’ve knocked it out, we’ve produced an awful lot of food,” said Andrews.

However, many businesses are reporting a shortage of employees. Employees say it’s been stressful, but they’re dedicated to their work.

“My dad always taught me a good work ethic, so you commit to something, you’re not going to stop doing it until it’s done. We’re all helping each other out, trying to give each other a day off here and there, but everyone does a great job around here,” said Metals Assistant Manager Jessica Robertson.

And while things may be looking up this year, it’s important to remember a lot of businesses took a big hit from the pandemic last year.

“We’ve got to play catch-up. This time last year, I had sleepless nights thinking about just keeping the restaurant open,” said Andrews.