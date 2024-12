BUTTE — Several artists in Butte created some very cool ice sculptures over the weekend.

Kasey and Kimberly Yadao won the grand prize for their sculpture in the 24th annual Ice Carving Contest, where several talented artists created many interesting works from blocks of ice.

The contest is put on by Mainstreet Uptown Butte to encourage people to come Uptown and shop local.

The sculptures will remain on display as long as the cold weather holds out.