Butte seeking applicants in need of building improvement funding

BUTTE - There are a lot of buildings in Uptown Butte that could use a lot of TLC and that takes money. Well, the city says it has a little money set aside for building owners who are serious about restoring their historic properties.

“Just want to see all of the plywood come out of, you know, the boards in our windows here in the Uptown and get some use out of our really underutilized historic, commercial buildings,” said Butte Historic Revitalization Officer Kate McCourt.

WATCH: Put the Plywood Away: Butte Offers Grants to Restore Underutilized Historic Buildings

Butte is ready to start distributing the nearly $750,000 in federal funds it received from the Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant Program. Commercial property owners in Butte historic Uptown district can apply for some of that money repair projects.

“We want to know about how much the project will cost and what the benefit of the project will be,” said McCourt.

People have until Aug. 1st to submit a letter of intent, which can be accessed at the Butte-Silver Bow Website under Butte Historic Revitalization link.

Administrators say anything the helps property owners restore buildings will benefit Butte’s important history.

“You can walk down the street here and you look up and you see the stories right there embedded on the outside facades of the buildings and learn so much about where this town was and where it is today and you can really feel that energy, that historic energy and love the people have here for this town,” said Grant Coordinator Ciara Ryan.

A question-and-answer session will be held July 16th at 5:15 p.m. in the rotunda of the Butte Courthouse. Projects that receive funding will be announced by the fall.