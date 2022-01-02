Butte sees first legal recreational marijuana sales

A look at the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Butte.

Montanans passed the initiative back in November but that doesn't mean you'll be able to purchase marijuana anywhere in the state.

Those in what are called green counties — where a majority of residents voted in favor, will be allowed to have recreational sales.

But residents of red counties — where voters opted out of legal sales — will not have recreational sales, but still, have the ability to make the switch as long as they put it up to a vote.

The Montana law allows for adults over the age of 21 to purchase up to one ounce of marijuana.

