Butte senior agencies start food drive for veterans with friendly competition

BUTTE — Senior service agencies in Butte have started a food drive that will benefit veterans in southwest Montana.

Beginning Nov. 1 and running until Nov. 21, local agencies are asking the public to donate non-perishable food items that will be given to the Southwest Montana Veteran Food Pantry in Deer Lodge to distribute to veterans in the region.

Big Sky on Waterford is one of the drop-off places and has a list of six other places food can be dropped off that will help feed veterans throughout the holiday season.

“My father was a Vietnam veteran and served for many years and during this time of year I just know that there is such a need to service those who have given so much, so something that's close to my heart for sure,” said Hillary Marcum with Big Sky on Waterford.

The food drive is also a friendly competition. People have the option to drop donations into a University of Montana Grizzlies tub or a Montana State Bobcats tub. The heaviest tub will win and be announced on Nov. 22.