Butte shelter seeking people to temporarily house dogs over Christmas

BUTTE - An animal shelter is no place for a dog to spend Christmas, but the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter here in Butte is giving people a chance to give dogs a temporary Christmas vacation.

“It’s just a way to get dogs out of the shelter for the night and let them experience a home and some warm, fuzzy feelings,” said Animal Services Director Lynette Hogart.

The shelter is seeking people willing to take a dog home with them over Christmas to give dogs a break from the shelter and staff some early time off on Christmas.

“It also helps people who may not have anybody for Christmas. Give them something to keep them busy, give them a little friendship. It could be a win-win for everybody,” said Hogart.

It’s a good test for these dogs to be exposed to something outside the shelter.

“It’s just a little break for them, too, to be in a home and have that little extra love and attention,” she said.

Those interested can apply at the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter Facebook page. Those selected can pick up the dog at the shelter before noon Christmas Eve and return them on Dec. 26.

“Maybe you won’t want to bring them back. You know, maybe you’ll just want to adopt them. That’s our hope,” said Hogart.

