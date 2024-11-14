Butte sheriff comments on dangerous fentanyl powder believed to be behind half a dozen overdoses

BUTTE — Over the weekend, first responders and Butte-Silver Bow County Law Enforcement saw six overdoses from a batch of fentanyl powder.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that all forms of fentanyl are dangerous, but this new batch of fentanyl powder could be particularly deadly.

"The way to stop people from using fentanyl is prevention and education and to make people aware that if you use this, it’s likely that you will die," says Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester.

According to Sheriff Lester, all of the individuals who overdosed appeared to have survived but he hopes that by talking about this issue more lives will be saved.

"The population that is most vulnerable are the people who are routinely using fentanyl. Now I’m not naive enough to realize that they’re not going to stop fentanyl, but the problem is the powder specifically right now," says Sheriff Lester.

The use of Narcan or Naloxone can immediately help save lives in the event of an opioid overdose, but Sheriff Lester says another way to save lives in the community is to share information on the origin of the fentanyl powder by calling 406-497-1120.

"I don’t know if I can put it any more bluntly than I am: if you use this stuff it could kill you," says Lester.