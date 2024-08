BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow officials completed their recount of the June primary election Tuesday afternoon and confirmed they had overcounted the number of ballots.

The recount did not result in significant changes in the local primary races.

The final count determined there were 10,934 ballots cast in the election. The first count showed 12,077 ballots cast, an overcount of approximately 1,000 ballots.

The recount was completed before the state’s deadline.