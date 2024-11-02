Butte-Silver Bow County union workers still angry over contract negotiations, threaten strike

BUTTE — Unionized workers across several different departments within Butte-Silver Bow County are very unhappy with the way that contract negotiations have been going. Now, more unions are adding their voices to the mix and at least one union says that a strike is still an option if they can’t make it to the table with Butte-Silver Bow County.

"We were set for mediation—well, today actually—and we got notice yesterday afternoon that one of them couldn’t make it, so we had to cancel our mediation," says Mike Swoboda, the county shops sub foreman and President of Local Lodge 88.

Swoboda says he and his team have been working out of contract for months after asking the county to move away from a percentage-based raise to a dollar figure. He says that move is a fair way to close the gap between city workers and department directors who saw larger wage increases on the current three-percent wage the county is offering.

"We were hoping to get in there and get this thing settled so we can be back and happy and moving forward but it just seems like when we want to go to the table, they push us away from the table," says Swoboda.

In an email shared with MTN News, county officials say they will attend a second mediation meeting scheduled for Nov. 20.

In the meantime, the clerks union that consists of 65 members is adding its voice of malcontent.

"Our position currently right now is that we are the lowest paid Butte-Silver Bow employees. Our employees are 12-13 on up, and what we’re looking for is making sure that these have a livable wage and making sure that they have health insurance and those types of things," says Jennifer Kerns, a county administration assistant and vice president of the Local 372.

Kerns says so far, union members have voted down the current contract twice and will take their third and final vote next week. In her time with the union, she says she has never seen the clerks vote down a contract.

"They are the heart of Butte-Silver Bow. They are in every single office. Them not having an actual salary that can keep them there—how do you expect to keep those doors open?" says Kerns.

"We’re trying to avoid a strike because strikes are a big thing. And you know, it’s the last bullet we have and it’s going to go off like a bomb. It’s not just about us, it’s about all us union workers banding together and trying to get what’s fair to us. Not just what’s good for them,' says Swoboda.

A call left with Butte-Silver Bow officials was not returned by deadline.