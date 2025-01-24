UPDATE: Service restored after 911 issues in Butte-Silver Bow

UPDATE, 8:40 PM — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said on social media that 911 service has been restored.

(First report)

BUTTE — All emergency calls in Butte-Silver Bow are currently being handled by surrounding agencies due to issues with 911 service in the area.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement said in a social media post that agencies in Beaverhead, Jefferson, and Madison counties are fielding the 911 calls and relaying information directly to Butte Emergency dispatch.

The public should continue to call 911 in the event of an emergency as callers are still able to get assistance.

The post said Butte-Silver Bow is working with the 911 service provider to correct the issue which is not in its control.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.