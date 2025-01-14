Butte-Silver Bow firefighters responded to a record number of calls in 2024

BUTTE — Firefighters in the Mining City received a record number of calls for service in 2024. But despite having extra work to do, Butte firefighters say they have high morale going into 2025.

"It’s always something different. Some days it could be all medical type, some days can be all fire. I’m not much of an office-type person. I like to always be going," says Kolby Carter.

Carter has nearly 12 years of experience as a firefighter EMT with Butte-Silver Bow. Last year he and others responded to over 5,200 calls for service, about 400 more calls than in 2023. Structure fires and wildland fires totaled over 200 calls, while firefighters responded to more than 3,000 emergency medical calls in 2024.

"Ya know, they build off each other. They stay positive. It’s their occupation, so they’re expected to answer the call when called upon. Unfortunately, they’re just getting called upon a lot—a lot more than we used to," says Zach Osborne, Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief.

Osborne says the department has adapted by adding new equipment and training, but he expects to see higher call volumes as Butte’s population and weather change.

"You put those all together, you know: a population growth, drier weather with cold temperatures in the winter, and we’re going to see growth in our call volume," says Osborne.

On top of protecting Butte, firefighters have also been deployed to wildland fires in other states, including three trips to California last year.

In fact, an engine and three personnel are now in Los Angeles to fight the catastrophic blazes that started on Jan. 7.

"I believe we have the best firemen in the world. So they of course still have to be very safe and cautious, but I trust them with everything," says Osborne.