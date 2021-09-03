Butte-Silver Bow Health Department plans memorial ceremony for county residents lost to COVID-19

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department will conduct a memorial ceremony next week for the 90 county residents who have died due to the COVID-19 virus.

The ceremony, which will be led by Butte parish priest, Father Patrick Beretta, will be held at 9 a.m. on the lawn just south of the Health Department building, located at 25 W. Front St.

“We have lost 90 beautiful souls to the COVID-19 event, and we wanted to note that in a meaningful way,” Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Friday.

Just prior to the ceremony, 90 white flags representing each resident who has died will be placed on the Health Department lawn.

During the ceremony, Father Beretta will reflect on the importance of memorializing.

“Memory can be an expression of affection, and memory has a very healing power” Beretta said Friday. “Memory can bring a sense of peace to those who’ve sustained loss.”

Sullivan said all are welcome to attend the ceremony, which will last 10-15 minutes.

She encouraged family members who’ve sustained the loss of loved ones to COVID-19 to attend. “Father Beretta has indicated that there is a sacredness to memory, that it helps us to reconcile with a painful past,” Sullivan said. “The Health Department hopes that this ceremony will bring healing to this community we love.” -