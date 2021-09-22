Watch
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer looks toward retirement

Butte-Silver Bow's Health Officer, Karen Sullivan, is retiring.
Posted at 11:30 AM, Sep 22, 2021
The retirement will be effective on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.

The Board of Health Chair, Ivy Fredrickson, and Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive JP Gallagher both congratulated and thanked Sullivan for her "incredible leadership during the most trying of times."

Sullivan has been health director for 8 years.

She said it's been the honor of her lifetime, and her words: "This work has been challenging and invigorating, but with the COVID-19 event it has also become very fatiguing. First off, I intend to rest."

The Board of Health and county officials met Monday afternoon to talk about the search for Sullivan's replacement.

