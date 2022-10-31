Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement appoints undersheriff

butte law enfrocement.jpeg
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement<br/><br/>
butte law enfrocement.jpeg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 17:55:44-04

BUTTE — Sheriff Ed Lester announced that Mark St. Pierre was appointed to the position of undersheriff within the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department.

“I have worked with Mark for his entire career. He has my respect and the respect of his peers. He is a great choice to step into the undersheriff position,” said Sheriff Ed Lester.

Mark has worked within the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement department for almost 32 years. He has served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective, SWAT officer, SWAT team leader, and SWAT commander.

Mark served as the operations captain for Butte-Silver Bow for the past eight years.

Undersheriff Mark St. Pierre begins his duties today, October 31.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch original reports from MTN News