Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement appoints undersheriff

BUTTE — Sheriff Ed Lester announced that Mark St. Pierre was appointed to the position of undersheriff within the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department.

“I have worked with Mark for his entire career. He has my respect and the respect of his peers. He is a great choice to step into the undersheriff position,” said Sheriff Ed Lester.

Mark has worked within the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement department for almost 32 years. He has served as a patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective, SWAT officer, SWAT team leader, and SWAT commander.

Mark served as the operations captain for Butte-Silver Bow for the past eight years.

Undersheriff Mark St. Pierre begins his duties today, October 31.