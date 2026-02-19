Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement search for missing woman

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman.

Sara Salusso, 47, is 5'6 tall and weighs 250 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Sara walked away from the Hayes-Morris House on Main St. in Butte on Feb. 14, 2026. She has been in touch with a relative via phone as recently as noon on Feb. 17, 2026.

She is believed to be in the Uptown Butte area. Sara does not have a vehicle and is likely on foot, and reportedly has some mental health issues.

If anyone sees Sara, they are asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.