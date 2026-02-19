Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement search for missing woman

Sara Salusso, 47, is 5'6 tall and weighs 250 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
missing butte woman.jpg
BSB Law Enforcement Department
Sara Salusso, 47, is 5'6 tall and weighs 250 lbs. She was last heard of on Feb. 17, 2026.
missing butte woman.jpg
Posted

BUTTE — Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement is asking the public for help to locate a missing woman.

Sara Salusso, 47, is 5'6 tall and weighs 250 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Sara walked away from the Hayes-Morris House on Main St. in Butte on Feb. 14, 2026. She has been in touch with a relative via phone as recently as noon on Feb. 17, 2026.

She is believed to be in the Uptown Butte area. Sara does not have a vehicle and is likely on foot, and reportedly has some mental health issues.

If anyone sees Sara, they are asked to call the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1120.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader