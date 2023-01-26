Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement warns public of in-person scam

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement warns the public of a possible in-person scam in the area.

On Wednesday, January 25, a man exited a black Audi SUV and approached a citizen saying he “lost his card” and showed the person jewelry asking for $2,000.

Law enforcement says the man appeared desperate and aggressive.

After the citizen told the man no to giving him money, he became increasingly upset and left in the vehicle.

If someone approaches you in this way, do not give out any money or personal information.

If possible, try to obtain descriptions of the persons, vehicle, and license plate but do not do anything to jeopardize your safety.

Contact the police department immediately if you come across a possible in-person scam at 406-497-1120.