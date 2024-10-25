Butte-Silver Bow puts ADA ramp ordinance before commission

BUTTE — A new ordinance clarifying encroachment into the public right-of-way when it comes adding ADA-compliant ramps to Butte businesses was put before commissioners at the Oct. 23 city council meeting.

The Americans with Disabilities Act is a civil rights law was created 30 years ago that exists to protect individuals with disabilities and ensure their rights to access in order to participate fully in society.

"Historically and sometimes currently, state, federal and local governments have not always provided the level of accessibility that people with disabilities deserve," says James Ouellette, the B-SB ADA coordinator during his presentation to the council.

During a council meeting last spring, hundreds of people showed support for a healthcare facility’s quest to build an ADA-compliant ramp in the public right-of-way.

Now Butte-Silver Bow is asking commissioners to approve a policy that may help more Uptown businesses become accessible to people with disabilities.

"This process wasn’t always easy but it was incredibly worth it and it was just really cool to see how, when the people in the public drive things and when Butte-Silver Bow employees listen and show up, we can really come together and do some really amazing things," says James Ouellette, B-SB safety health and ADA coordinator.

Half a dozen people spoke during public comment in favor of the ordinance. There were no comments against the proposal.

"I’m back! I won’t yell at you this time," said Lucy Galarus, with a giggle. "This ordinance means that I can get around town and hang out with my friends without parents being required which is nice because, you know, when you’re 18 you don’t want your parents following you around. It means I can actually participate in my community. So, thank you."

Galarus was part of a group of individuals who worked with Ouellette on the proposed ordinance. One member of the group is the owner of the medical facility who fought for over a year to add an ADA-compliant ramp to her business located on Granite Street across from the the county courthouse.

Jamie Decker was granted permission to erect the ramp earlier this fall and she also spoke at the council meeting imploring commissioners to approve the new ordinance.

"I would ask that you find it in your hearts again tonight to say ‘yes’ to this, not only to ramps in the public right-of-way but to policy change that will make Uptown Butte more accessible for all individuals in our community," says Decker, a nurse practitioner and owner of Top Deck Medical Aesthetics.

Butte-Silver Bow County commissioners will vote on the policy change at the beginning of November.