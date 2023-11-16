Watch Now
Butte-Silver Bow reports unknown substance found at health department

Posted at 4:07 PM, Nov 16, 2023
BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department said on Thursday that late Wednesday afternoon, an unknown substance was found at the department.

According to a press release, the Butte Fire Department enlisted help from the 83rd Civil Support Team out of Helena to identify the substance and determine if any exposure had occurred or if there was any danger to employees or the public.

The Helena team, along with A-1 Ambulance, the Butte Fire Department, and BSB Disaster and Emergency Services worked the scene throughout Thursday afternoon and determined that no harmful exposure had occurred.

The release said contractors will clean the contaminated area.

No further details were released. We will update you if we get more information.

