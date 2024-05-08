Butte-Silver Bow school election results, May 7, 2024

BUTTE — Results are in for the two school levies and elementary school trustee position put before voters in the May 7, 2024 election.

For the elementary trustee position, the votes are as follows:



Michael Kujawa: 4671

John Pahut: 2601

Jorey Thatcher: 3908

The elementary general fund levy passed on a vote of 3907 in favor versus 3310 against the levy.

The high school building reserve safety levy is tied with 3782 votes both for and against. According to MTN's John Emeigh, a recount is expected.