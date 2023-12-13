Butte-Silver Bow seeks public comment on wildfire protection plan

BUTTE — Officials with Butte-Silver Bow County and several state agencies are seeking public comment as they update a Community Wildfire Protection Plan created almost 20 years ago.

The updated plan will allow access to federal funding for wildfire prevention projects.

An updated plan will help secure funding for projects that reduce wildfire risk and prioritize places of cultural or historic significance as well as important county infrastructure that may be at risk during a wildfire.

The plan also helps local government, fire departments, private citizens and other entities respond to and recover from wildfire events.

Butte officials will present a draft wildfire protection plan duringa virtual meeting on Dec. 14 and public comment will be open until Jan. 21. State and local officials say they are seeking public input that reflects the unique needs and values of the community.

You can also contact the Community Wildfire Protection Plan core team at bsbcwpp@bsb.mt.gov