Butte small businesses host annual 'Shop Small' event

BUTTE — As a winter snowstorm blows through Butte, Park Street is beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and Christmas shoppers duck in and out of stores ahead of the annual Small Business Saturday event.

"I like shopping local. I like supporting the small businesses. People work hard—it's important to support that," says Holly Callarman.

Over 50 Butte businesses participate in Small Business Saturday as shoppers brave snow to support local entrepreneurs during holidays.

Butte celebrates Small Business Saturday with 50+ participating shops

Holly and her daughter, Shayna Callarman, are visiting shops on Park Street during a nice winter snowstorm. They are spending money locally during the holiday weekend shopping events.

"It’s fun. I like it," says Holly.

"It’s cold, but it’s nice to see people actually walking around uptown," says Shayna Callerman.

Small businesses from Uptown Butte and the flats are participating in the annual nationwide shopping event, but this year is extra special for one small business owned by Rich and Julie Daum.

"I said to my husband, I said we gotta, we gotta be open. We gotta do this for Butte, and that’s what we did," says Julie Daum, co-owner of Real Deals.

After a devastating arson fire took place here at her business on Halloween, she and her employees worked hard to open their doors just in time for Christmas shopping.

They are part of over 50 businesses in the Mining City that will be participating in the Small Business Saturday annual shopping event.

Daum says that after the fire, she was so terrified. She wasn’t sure that she could reopen the store.

"I thought it was going to be the end of Real Deals, but then I got so much support from the community. We’ve got so many messages. Text messages. People offering to help."

Shelly Conner, the owner of an Uptown Butte skincare and beauty boutique, says that even shopping at just one small business can make a difference locally.

"Small business owners are part of your community. They’re the ones gifting products and services to help with donations and fundraisers. They’re the ones, you know, you’re shopping next to at the grocery store," says Conner.

The event includes a “Shop Small Passport” that customers can pick up at participating businesses. The passport allows shoppers entry into a grand prize drawing that takes place at the Elks lodge at 4 in the afternoon.

Highlights of Butte's Small Business Saturday Celebration

Based on previous years' successful formats, shoppers can look forward to:

● "Shop Small" Passport: Patrons will pick up a card at any participating business or at

the Elks Club the morning of the event, and use it to collect signatures at each business

they visit.

● Prize Drawings: Completed or partially filled cards can be entered into a drawing for

prize baskets featuring items and gift certificates donated by participating local

businesses. The drawing is scheduled to take place at the Butte Elks Lodge No. 240 at

4:00 PM on November 29th. (Note: Cards must be turned in by 3:45, and you must be

present for the drawing to win.)

● Special Promotions: Many small businesses will offer one-day-only sales,

complimentary refreshments, and other special incentives to thank customers for their

patronage.

● A Festive Atmosphere: The day marks the unofficial start of the holiday season, with

Butte, America, is buzzing with holiday cheer and decorated storefronts.

New This Year

● An additional hour of shopping before the prize drawing.

● Receive double punches by shopping midtown or downtown (South of Butte High

School)) until 12:30 PM.

● Butte America always steps up to help our friends and neighbors. This

year, the Butte Food Bank needs our help; receive an extra punch for every

5 non-perishable food or formula items donated.

Participating Businesses & Shopper Information

A complete list of participating businesses and a map for the "Shop Small" route will be

available at the Elks Club starting at 9:00 AM the day of the event.

