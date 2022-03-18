Butte St. Pats celebration draws big crowds, big profits and little problems

BUTTE - The streets of Uptown Butte are quiet now, but on St. Patrick’s Day they flowed with thousands of Kelly green-clad revelers, and no one was happier than the Uptown businesses.

“It was busy from the moment we opened up the doors until we closed down. It was a great day,” said Metals Sports Bar and Grill General Manager Dave Andrews.

The return of the parade after being canceled the past two years due to the pandemic drew many people to Butte. Despite the large crowd, Butte police reported only making four arrests related to the festivities. This included one assault, one domestic violence incident and two DUIs.

“Even the two DUIs is surprising for the number of people Uptown and having a few drinks, so if somebody would have said there would be four arrests related to St. Patrick’s Day in Butte, I would have taken that anytime,” said Butte Sheriff Ed Lester.

The temporary opening of the new M&M also drew many customers who were excited to see the popular bar return after a fire last May destroyed the iconic business.

“It was packed, and I know we went through a lot of booze,” said Selina Pankovich, owner of the M&M.

Selina, who plans to reopen the new business by June and rebuild the M&M in its former location next door, said she was grateful by the support from the customers.

“I just felt overwhelmingly loved, you know, just people all day long telling me congratulations and they’re proud of me,” said Pankovich.

And some Uptown businesses owners are hoping the lively St. Patrick’s Day crowd will spill over into a good weekend.

“The people that we talked to said that they were going to stay throughout the weekend and if it’s an indication of how we’re doing right now five minutes into opening, we’ve already got the window tables full, it should be a good weekend,” said Andrews.

