Butte standoff ends, suspect found dead

BUTTE — The situation on the 500 block of W Aluminum Street has ended. The armed suspect that barricaded himself inside the residence was found dead in the basement.

Officers will remain at the scene overnight and the investigation will continue Friday morning.

There is no further safety threat to the public and normal activity may resume in the area.

Sheriff Ed Lester thanks Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT team and the bomb squad to assist in the incident.

“The incident did not end the way I had hoped, but I’m thankful all officers involved are safe,” said Sheriff Lester.