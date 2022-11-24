Butte students collect donated food to feed the hungry

BUTTE — This is the season of giving and students at Butte High are proving that with their annual food drive. Students and the community have been very generous this year.

“We are doing a bunch of donations to the families we adopted for Thanksgiving this year. We have about 50 families, but we think we will be able to donate a bunch to the food bank and hopefully feed about 1,000 people tomorrow,” says Butte High Senior Lauren Powers.

The students brought in loads of food that were collected from the Butte elementary schools. The food was sorted and loaded onto trucks to be delivered to needy families.

“It’s been a little hectic as you can see there’s lot of people here trying to organize, but it’s been working out really well. I think it’s going to have a great turnout, we’re going to have lots of food, we’re going to help lots of families,” says Butte High Sophomore Brea Wagner.

The students are expected to have nearly 50,000 pounds of leftover food to donate to the Butte Emergency Food Bank.

“The kids are kicking butt, the elementary kids sent so much food up to the point where we had to send multiple trucks to almost every elementary school in town. After three years of not being able to do it become of pandemic and covid and all that it’s come back in my opinion bigger and better than it’s ever been,” says adult volunteer Terry Faulkner.