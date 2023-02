BUTTE — Some schoolchildren in Butte were recognized Friday afternoon for improving their grades.

Members of Butte Sunrise Kiwanis awarded children at Whittier Elementary for improving their grades and maintaining that grade level during a ceremony in the gymnasium. The club's BUG program, or Bring Up Grades, is in its 30th year.

The students were also awarded with mini donuts. The club will award students at Kennedy Elementary on Feb. 24.