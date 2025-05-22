BUTTE — At a new science festival, some Butte students are learning about watershed and why it’s important to keep our waterways clean.

WATCH: Ripple Effect: Butte Students Take Action for Clean Water at Earth Day Festival

Butte students learn important lessons about watershed

"Butte is the headwaters of the Columbia watershed. We have a lot of responsibility. Everything we do impacts somebody downstream," says Rayelynn Brandl, the executive director of Ripple, the organization hosting a new festival that celebrates the cleanup efforts in which Butte students participated on Earth Day.

"We’re learning about water, pollution, and all the animals in there and how we can help," says Harlow Foley, a sixth grader at Emerson Elementary School.

Through a series of games and demonstrations students like Harlow Foley, a sixth grader from Emerson Elementary School, are learning how water moves along the surface of the earth and how it interacts with plants, animals, and humans.

"I think that the world needs to know that water needs to stay clean and that people need to take more care of it. Because if they don’t take care of it, then they’re not being healthy, and they’re not letting our animals be healthy," says Kinzyngtin Dunne, a fourth grader at Margaret Leary Elementary.

Foley and Dunne joined by 230 kids from across town who are learning that only rain should go in stormwater drains because all water on earth is connected.

"If you learn at a younger age like you’re going to remember as you get older and you can tell more people as you grow," says Foley.

"We know that all water is connected on Earth, right? So anything that goes into our creeks can end up in the Columbia, can end up in the Pacific Ocean. So, want to make sure that we’re doing our own, individual part to contribute to keeping stormwater clean," says Brandl.

