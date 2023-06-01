Butte students wearing orange to promote gun safety

BUTTE — Orange is the color of safety whether you are in the woods or on the street. Butte children are joining others across the nation to bring attention to gun violence and promote gun safety.

“Well, I think that it’s so important to bring gun safety to the front of everyone's minds before camping season starts. We have been lucky in our community not to have a lot of gun violence, but we know, just my children in elementary school, know at least three children who have been involved in accidental shootings out camping or hunting,” said event organizer Jackie Higgins.

Higgins and several Butte moms decided to create an art show with kids depicting their vision for the future as a reminder of why it is important to promote gun safety.

“We want to do is just show solidarity as a community as families, as parents, to show children that it’s important to us to give them a safe environment in our community in our schools,” said organizer Amanda Ellwein.

Artwork from thousands of children is on display at Northwestern Energy during the Uptown Butte Art Walk and organizers encourage you to head up and vote on your favorite piece.

“I decided to draw a drum kit a guitar, a microphone, and a keyboard because I really enjoy playing music and I want to share my talent with the world when I grow up,” said Margaret Leary fifth grader, Maxwell Higgins.

Jackie Higgins added, “Well it’s really important to me that especially that when you are taking your guns outside of your house to go camping when you have this in your head that you’re going to relax and have a really relaxing weekend that you need to also keep in mind how are you going to keep your guns safe when it’s out of the house and you have kids around and you have kids around and you are distracted by all of the wonderful things that our mountains have to offer.”

The event is Friday at Northwestern Energy’s Uptown location during the Butte Art Walk.