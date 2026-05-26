BUTTE - A longtime Butte training survival training business is under new ownership.

The owner of The Peak announced he had sold his business to the Australian company One Response. The Peak has been in operation at the Bert Mooney Airport for 21 years, specializing in military training, wilderness safety, and backcountry survival.

WATCH: Butte survival training business sold to Australian company

Butte survival training business sold to Australian company

“After 21 years it was time to move on,I just felt it was time for fresh blood in the company. You know, once you stay in one spot too long, the blinders kind of come on and get a breath of fresh air in here,” former Peak owner Rod Alne said.

The public is invited to a barbecue at noon on Sunday at the Peak hangar to meet the new owners.