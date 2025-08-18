Butte: Tap water safe to use again

BUTTE - Five days after the city issued a no consume order on its tap water, Butte officials now say the water’s been tested and it’s safe to drink again, so, bottoms up.

“I’m pleased to report there are no contaminates or exceedances have been found in any of those samples,” said Butte Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher.

Butte has had more than 100 samples of its municipal water tested since in was reported on Aug. 13th that processed water from Montana Resources may have gotten into Butte’s municipal water system. Since then, people living south of Front Street were ordered not to dinking, shower, brush their teeth or wash dishes with tap water until it could be tested for contamination from the mine.

The city was pleased with the most recent test results.

“The water’s constantly remained within the safe EPA drinking water standards with no indication of contamination from mine processed water or any other source,” said Gallagher.

The status for residents living in this area just south of the mine have been listed as a “health advisory” by the DEQ. They advise that vulnerable populations with health problems should consult their doctor before consuming water in that area.

WATCH: Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher Press Conference

Butte's "Do Not Consume" water order lifted; Health advisory issued for at-risk residents

The city continued to give away bottled water for people in the advisory area. Some residents say they are grateful for the city’s response in this difficult time.

“It was a real concern, but I think they’ve been very forthcoming with details and information, so I feel okay, I think they’re keeping an eye on it,” said Butte resident Cheryl Yount.

Volunteers and city workers who have been handing out free bottled water over the past few days say, for the most part, the response from the public has been positive during this time of anxiety.

“Somebody said very emphatically, ‘this is what it means to be Butte strong,’ and that’s what I’ve felt most through this experience that it really does feel like our community coming together to take care of each other,” said Butte’s Public Health Emergency Coordinator Jenny Ellis.