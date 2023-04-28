Butte teen honored for providing care kits to the needy

BUTTE — A 17-year-old Butte High student is one of eight young women in Montana that’s being recognized for her work in making care packages for Butte’s less fortunate.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for the less fortunate, just driving around Butte, walking around Butte, it kind of just broke my heart. It still breaks my heart that people have to live on the street,” said Kenzie Jaksha.

Because of Kenzie’s community service, Red Ants Pants has selected her as part of eight young women in its Girls Leadership Program. She’ll be attending a camp with the other girls in the program.

“You know, it teaches me how to be a leader in a small community and that anything is possible for young women,” she said.

She raised money earlier this year to make 75 care packages, which she has distributed to the needy at the free lunch program at the Butte Knights of Columbus Hall.

“Not only did it bring me to tears, I had one of my clients that was so touched by it that he could hardly talk. And he said, ‘I had lost faith in our young society and that changed my mind,’” said Nova Bartsch who volunteers at the free lunch program.

The kits include food, personal hygiene products, socks, and stocking hats.

“It’s warm, I’ll tell you that right now. I fall asleep with the thing, that’s how nice and warm it is for me,” said Cozette George, who received one of Kenzie’s care packages.

Jaksha added, “Me knowing that I’m helping them in a way, it kind of fills my heart and it makes this project even better.”

Those who’ve experienced her generosity say they’re impressed with this young lady.

“I’m just amazed that she took the time to do this with the kindness of her heart,” said George.

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will be July 27–30 in White Sulphur Springs this year.