Butte teen is welcomed home with a parade after completing cancer treatment

BUTTE — After months of treatment for cancer, a very special Butte girl is getting a very special welcome home at the Bert Mooney Airport in Butte.

"She has been so lonely in Salt Lake. She had to go there for treatment, and she had no friends there ... and everyone being here just means so much to her, and like us letting her know that we’re still in her life and we still care about her," says Caitlyn Gross.

Gross is gathered on the lawn outside the airport surrounded by friends carrying signs, balloons, and flowers. She wears a scarf on her head that she shaved last night as an act of solidarity for her friend, 16-year-old Grace Underwood.

WATCH - Joyful Reunion: Grace Underwood Returns Home After Months of Cancer Treatment

Underwood recently completed cancer treatment for Ewing’s Sarcoma of the spine, a rare type of cancer that required nine months of treatment in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"She did 55-plus days of chemotherapy and 25 days of radiation throughout her stay down there," says Ryan Underwood, Grace's father.

About a week ago, Grace rang the bell, signifying she was done with cancer treatment, and her journey home began.

After touching down, airport staff turned on the water cannons, making little rainbows as the plane taxied off the runway. Meanwhile, family and friends gathered to greet Grace.

I ask Grace if she knew this was going to happen.

"No!" Grace giggles and covers her mouth.

"I knew she was going to be here, but that’s it."

She points to Gross, who is holding a sign welcoming Grace home from "Brazilian Butt Surgery."

The sign sets Grace giggling again as the two embrace.

I ask Grace what she'll do first when she gets to her house.

"She’s taking me to Walmart. I’m going to go to Walmart and not get sick, and I get to like, go home, and like, go back to school...like stuff," says Grace.

"Be a teenager," adds her father.

But before arriving at her front door, Grace gets one big parade around town in a vintage fire truck with family and friends. The fire truck is escorted by Butte Police, Fire and other first responders. An entourage of bikers and Underwood's softball teammates follow the fire truck while others hold signs along Harrison Avenue.

"I’m so grateful. She’s healthy. She’s now happy. We’re home. We get to be back with our family," says Tracy Miller, Grace's mother.

