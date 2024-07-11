'Butte the Bold': Play benefiting the World Museum of Mining returns to Butte

A quintessential Butte play is returning to the Mining City for the second year in a row to raise money for the World Museum of Mining.

"Butte the Bold" brings some of the Mining City’s lesser-known characters to life in the hour-and-a-half play that explores Butte's past.

This year’s production sticks to the original script with the majority of last year’s cast returning to the stage.

"We had so much fun doing it last year and this year the cast has returned and they’ve just brought a little bit extra passion for the project and so we’re hoping to make it, you know, bigger, bolder, Butte-er than before," says Randi Wedlake, the writer and director.

The production takes place at the Covellite Theatre on July 11 at 6:30 p.m. and will show again on July 18. Tickets are $25 and all proceeds go to benefit the World Museum of Mining.

