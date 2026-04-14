Butte to hold bingo fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters

BUTTE – A major fundraiser is being held in Butte on Friday that pairs children with adult mentors.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Butte will host a Bingo Bonanza event at the Butte Depot on South Arizona Street. The event raises money for the organization that serves about 100 children a year by pairing them with responsible adults to spend quality time together.

“Who couldn’t use an extra cheerleader in their life? Kids, they’re so susceptible to social media and feeling like they’re not good enough, that having that extra person reminds them that anything is possible and they have endless potential,” Big Brothers and Big Sisters Director Briara Jones said.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on April 17th.