Butte to repair historic courthouse revolving door

BUTTE - Butte is raising money to restore the original historic entryway into its courthouse.

The city wants to repair its copper plated revolving door that has not been used in more than 30 years. The revolving door was the original entrance to the courthouse built in 1912. The revolving door was designed by the Atchison Co. of Independence, Kansas.

The city is acquiring a $10,000 grant and taking in donations to have the door repaired, which is estimated to cost between $30,000 to $45,000.

“I think it's the nostalgia of the revolving doors, I think that people - especially the citizens of Butte that have been here for some time - everybody talks about they remember the sound of it, the seals slapping through the doors, using it from the time they were kids,” said Butte Government Buildings Manager John Sullivan.

If the funding comes through, the city is expected to have the door operational in about a year.