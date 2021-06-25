Butte Undersheriff honored by fellow officers in emotional retirement ceremony

BUTTE — For the first time in the department’s history, the Butte Police Department held a final call ceremony.

It’s a special ceremony for a very special officer who dedicated 40 years of his life to protecting and serving.

MTN News Undersheriff George Skuletich is known for his calm and stoic demeanor, but he could not hide his emotions when his son delivered his last radio call during his retirement ceremony.

“He loves his job, his colleagues, and the city of Butte. Dad, thank you for your dedication to your family, your job, no matter how difficult, you always showed up ready to serve and protect. Under Sheriff George Skuletich, badge number 35, you’re finally officially off duty,” Skuletich’s son said over the police radio.

“10-4,” Skuletich said through tears.

Fellow officers said Skuletich deserves to be recognized for a stellar career in law enforcement.

“Throughout his career, 40 years, he did the right thing. And that’s what you do you this job, you want to do the right thing and he’s just cut from a different cloth where it’s just ingrained in him,” said Captain of Detectives George Holland.

Operations Captain Mark St. Pierre agreed, “I’ve worked with him for a lot of years, I’ve learned a lot of from him. He was Sargent, my lieutenant, he was my SWAT commander, my ops captain, and then my undersheriff. I’ve learned many, many things from him.”

Skuletich said he was humbled by the ceremony on his final day of work and believes he’s leaving the department in good hands.

“What proved today, meeting the young officers out here and I’m ready. This was a great tribute and seeing the officers I’m leaving behind to take over from where I left off is great,” said Skuletich.

And while Skuletich may be retiring officers admit they may be calling on him from time to time.

“We’re going to have to have his number on speed dial because a lot of times, as operations captain, you’re asking for a lot of guidance on certain things, just another viewpoint, and he always had a different angle on what I was looking at, so I’ll still be calling on him for a while,” said St. Pierre.