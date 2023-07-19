Butte veteran gifted a new roof

BUTTE — A simple ‘thank you for your service’ is not enough for one Montana roofing company. They’re giving a Butte veteran and his family a new roof as a way of showing their appreciation.

“They did so much for us and didn’t ask for anything in return, so at the end of the day, it’s literally giving back to those who gave to us,” said Owens Corning Representative Joe Runde.

A crew from Mighty Dog Roofing installed the roof to the home of Army National Guard Veteran Jake Reul as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Butte veteran was selected after the project organizer found he was in need.

“Just in a scenario like this where Jake just bought a new house and got surprised he was in dire need of a roof it was the perfect scenario. Most of us are very strapped after we buy a house,” said Runde.

This project is a nationwide show of gratitude to veterans. Mighty Dog Roofing Owner Nick Whitehead also serves in the National Guard, so this project is very personal to him.

“It’s personal to be able to help out not just the veteran, but when you’re giving a roof to a veteran, you’re also giving a roof to the family as well, and when we deploy and we’re overseas, the families are left home without the service member there,” said Whitehead.

Roofing is a costly process and takes plenty of time and effort, but projects like this are very rewarding.

“It’s a very simple thing, but everybody needs a roof over their head one way or another and to be able to help somebody out who needs it, there’s no words for it,” said Whitehead.