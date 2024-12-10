Butte volunteers build replica of historic Meaderville Christmas display

BUTTE — The old Butte neighborhood of Meaderville was known for its amazing Christmas spirit. Unfortunately, that colorful neighborhood was swallowed up by the Berkeley Pit decades ago, but thanks to some Butte folks, people can see a bit of the Christmas spirit brought back to life.

“This is major, this is a major part of Butte culture, our history right here remembering the Meaderville Christmas displays,” said Tony Hoffman of Butte High’s History Club.

Members of the Racetrack Fire Department and Butte High School’s Montana History Club helped set up a reproduction of Meaderville’s 1948 "Night Before Christmas" display. Meaderville’s former volunteer fire department used to do a massive display every Christmas season.

“Oh, they went all out for it and they came from all over the country to see them,” said Butte historian Chris Fisk.

Students did touch-up work on the display's giant candy canes. I asked one student if working on the display put her in the holiday spirit.

“I think so, I would say so. I think it’s probably one of the most festive things I’ve done so far today. Butte takes care of its own and this is a big part of Butte history and a big honor to even be working on this,” said history club student Madeline Edshammar.

Volunteer firefighters with Racetrack also feel privileged to carry on the tradition—especially since the Meaderville neighborhood was destroyed by open pit mining by the early 1970s.

“People drive by here all day honking and waving; it’s a great feeling we’re doing it for Butte. And this puts me in the mood for Christmas,” said Racetrack Fire Chief Gary Mattern.

People can see the display in the park behind the Racetrack Station at Grand Avenue and Farragut Avenue.