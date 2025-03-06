BUTTE — In just about a week’s time, the streets of Uptown Butte will be filled with revelers for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. And every parade needs a leader, so to be named the Grand Marshal of the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Butte is about as big an honor as you can get if you’re from here.

"I mean, it’s the most revered day other than maybe Christmas in the city," says Don “Moose” Petritz.

Watch the story here:

Butte Watchdogs named as Grand Marshals for 2025 St. Patrick's Day Parade

Petritz is a Butte native and a member of the Butte Watchdogs for Social and Environmental Justice. The group formed around Sister Mary Jo McDonald’s decades-long activist work in speaking out for those impacted by Superfund cleanup that has dragged on in Butte since the 1980s.

"It’s very surprising and wonderful news and the committee that selects the Grand Marshals has made the Watch Dogs the Grand Marshals which is really, really neat and we appreciate very much the fact that they did that," says Mick Ringsak, a member of the Butte Watchdogs.

The St. Paddy’s Day parade began in the 1880s before Montana was even a state. For a period of 46 years, the parade didn’t take place, but in 1966 it began again. Over the years, the honor of Grand Marshal has been bestowed upon individuals and groups alike.

"We are a distinctive place. When they came from Ireland they said don’t stop in the new world, go right to Butte," says Evan Barrett, a Watchdog who never imagined he’d be in the parade.

"Well, I’ve always watched the parade, I’ve never been in it. So, it’s a real cool thing to be in it, and my grandkids think it’s really cool. So, if they’re excited about it, maybe other young kids will say, 'Hey! Look at those old Watchdogs; maybe we could be like them someday and do something for Butte,” says Barrett.

If you can’t make it to the parade in person, it will be broadcast right here on MTN on March 17.