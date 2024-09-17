Butte 'wolverine watcher' helps FWP monitor the elusive animal

BUTTE — Getting a glimpse of the elusive wolverine is a rare thing here in southwest Montana, but an amateur biologist from Butte has been capturing great video of the camera-shy critter for years and helping professional wildlife biologists track their populations.

“I’ve invested a lot of time in the wolverines and so every time I see a new one, I’m really happy,” said wolverine watcher Don Heffington.

For the past nine years, Don has been using a trail camera to get video of wolverines in the Pintler Mountains just west of Wisdom. Because of their unique markings, he’s been able to keep a list of individual animals.

“I think I’ve got 17 wolverines that I’ve identified over the years in the Pintlers,” said Heffington.

Don shares his information with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP), which has been actively monitoring the threatened species for years as well.

“I’m really glad we’re able to work with Don and he’s able to provide us with his very, very detailed insight because he’s boots-on-the-ground. He’s able to spend more time in the field focusing on wolverines than anybody else in Montana, I’m sure,” said FWP Furbearer Coordinator Nathan Kluge.

Last May, Don was able to get video of a mother and her three kits.

“Pretty exciting because, I know, I’ve done this for a number of years, and this is only the second time I’ve ever got kit,” said Heffington.

FWP says wolverines are hard to monitor, but populations appear to be doing well.

“Wolverines are kind of that charismatic species that is native to Montana and we want to be able to make sure wolverines are going to be there for many generations to come,” said Kluge.

And Don is happy to keep monitoring them, but at the age of 83 years old, he admits it’s not getting any easier.

“You know, when you get my age, you got to keep moving. Sometimes, you get snow four-feet deep, and it gets pretty tough getting around,” said Heffington.

