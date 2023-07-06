Butte woman charged in fatal hit-and-run, bond set at $200,000

BUTTE — Felony charges were issued against a young Butte woman who is accused in a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred in Uptown Butte on July 3.

Shania O’Brien was charged with felony negligent homicide in connection with the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Austin Nieves. She is accused of hitting Austin and his 21-year-old brother Conor while driving westbound on West Granite Street on the campus of Montana Tech and driving away from the scene.

O’Brien faces an additional felony charge of failure to render aid in an accident involving death and a misdemeanor charge of negligent endangerment for injuring Conor Nieves.

Her bond was set at $200,000, but her attorney Palmer Hoovestal requested a reduced bond of $100,000. The state objected.

“We would further ask that the court impose conditions should she bond out with GPS monitoring with pre-trial services and daily testing at level 3, and at this time I believe that the $200,000 is commiserate to the offense,” said Butte Deputy County Attorney Ann Shea.

Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark continued the bond and remanded her to jail. This case will likely be transferred to Butte District Court in the coming weeks.