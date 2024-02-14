Butte zoning board to consider permit for gas station eyeing location next to Silver Bow Drive In

BUTTE — Butte’s Zoning Board of Adjustments will be considering a controversial permit on Thursday for a gas station that wants to locate next to a drive-in movie theater south of Butte.

The Salt Lake City-based company Maverik is seeking a conditional use permit to build a gas station on a 17-acre plot of land located next to the Silver Bow Twin Drive-in off Interstate 15.



The family that owns the drive-in is concerned noise and light pollution from the gas station would hurt their business and force them to close.

The owners are urging people to speak out against issuing the permit at the meeting, which will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the third floor of the Butte Courthouse.