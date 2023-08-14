Butte's An Ri Ra dancers share excitement for event

Well, it’s early here in Butte but the Irish Festival is already kicking off with lots of music and singing and some storytelling and, of course, a lot of dancing.

"I only do Irish dancing so it’s fun because I get to put all my focus into it and practice at home," said Elsa Thieszen, a Butte Irish dancer who has been performing for about seven years.

Thieszen is one of the dozens of Irish dance performers who will take to the stage this weekend at the Original Headframe in Butte and she and others have been practicing all year for this opportunity.

"It makes me feel like I’m doing something for my own enjoyment and like a sense of accomplishment and because I’ve been working on it all year," said Thieszen.

And for another dancer waiting in the wings for her turn on stage, this weekend may stir up a bit of jitters but she mostly feels excited to get out there and show her dance moves.

Nine-year-old Isa Thomson's tight curls and big smile are ready for the stage as she watches a band perform.

"My favorite part is probably dancing and the music. I’m excited to be on stage and finally getting to do my dance," said Thomson.

Isla is joined in the performance by her older sister who also has seven years of experience dancing.

As the girls get ready to lace up on their hard and soft dance shoes for their performances this weekend, they are looking to take energy from the community that gathers to watch the performances.

"It’s a good community and it’s just like a big family," said Adelaide Thompson.