Butte's Chick-fil-A set to open next week

BUTTE — National restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its Butte location on Thursday, June 11.

The Butte store will be the first of four restaurants set to open across Montana by mid-2027, according to Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant is locally owned and operated by Calder Prevatt, who is described as a long-time Montana resident with a passion for supporting community growth.

On opening day, patrons are invited to a Moove-in Party; guests who dress in cow-print attire can receive one free entree or a kids' meal.

According to a company release, Chick-fil-A has donated $25,000 to the Montana Food Bank and will create more than 400 jobs in the state.

Other planned future locations for the company include Helena, Great Falls, and Bozeman.

Butte's Chick-fil-A is located at 102 Cornerstone Place and will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday.